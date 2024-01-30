Edmonton lays out its 15-minute city plans

The City of Edmonton is moving forward on its 15-minute city plans, according to an email blast sent Tuesday."District plans are key in bringing The City Plan’s 'Community of Communities' vision to life by laying the foundation for 15-minute communities. This vision is for new and current residents to enjoy more housing, recreation, education and employment opportunities in all of Edmonton’s districts and to have more travel options within and across districts." the email explained.Edmonton residents were told the city will be "diving deep into your feedback" from January to March then report in April. In early May, the city will make "public hearing advertisements" and be "setting the stage for meaningful discussions." From May 28 to 30 the city will present bylaws to adopt district policy and plans and retire or amend other geographic plans at the city council public hearing.From June to late summer, the Edmonton Metropolitan Region Board will review the policy and plans. Then, in late summer to early fall, City Council will consider recommendations at third reading. If approved, the new policy and plans will inform decisions to be made in the fall."Questions about how district planning may affect a current or future Land Development Application should be directed to your Neighbourhood Planner," the city said.The city also called for applications under its Vibrant Streets programs. These include the Decorative Crosswalks and Alleyways Program and the Decorative Traffic Control Boxes Program. The deadline for applications is February 29 and the deadline to submit proposed artwork is April 15 2024.The city has new zoning bylaws as of January 1 and has made them available in an interactive online platform. Users can locate their zone and find out the applicable regulations on an online map. The main points are available at essentials at-a-glance, while comprehensive resources are available at edmonton.ca/zoningbylaw under the Educational Resources section. Questions can be emailed to zoningbylawrenewal@edmonton.ca.The city touted its strides in urban planning and "connecting and beautifying our city, including the opening of the NAIT/Blatchford Market LRT Station and progress in the Valley Line West and William Hawrelak Park Rehabilitation Project."The 15-minute city concept has backers but has also received criticism and opposition from people and groups in Canada and elsewhere. Although urban planners celebrate the idea of making amenities available in pedestrian and bike-friendly locations, others believe technocratic governments could one day curtail or restrict the movements of people to their neighbourhood.Read more:Why-people-oppose-15-minute-citiesMcgill-prof-calls-15-minute-cities-totalitarianOxford-girl-destroys-15-minute-cities-in-15-minutes