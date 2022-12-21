After witnessing a machete attack at a station on the LRT line Tuesday night, an Edmonton man is questioning whether or not to use the system again.
"I was walking across the pedway at last Southgate Transit Centre yesterday and turned to take the stairs down to the right with a large group of people," Nolen Hughes, 26, told the Western Standard on Wednesday.
"I'm walking down the right side of the stairs with maybe five people in front of me and suddenly everybody stops, and I hear a guy screaming and basically begging for help. I use the left side of the stairs to run around the people who were in front of me and then I stop when I see this guy seemingly fighting another guy and there's a good amount of blood over the floor."
Nolen said the two men appeared to be fighting over an object, and as they turned a little, he noticed the man screaming for help was holding the blade of what looked to be a machete.
"While the offender was still holding onto the handle — the blade must have been a foot long. It looked like the offender was able to wrestle the knife away from the other guy, and that's when I had to assess the situation really quickly and decide if I was going to try and somehow help or if I was going to run."
It is at that moment that Hughes realized the crowd of people he had been walking with had stood still.
"Just standing on the stairs watching this unfold. For a split second, I considered the possibility of this being a mass stabbing so I just turned around and started screaming run, just f**king run or something close to that and everybody turned and began running back up the steps with me," Hughes said.
When Hughes reached the top of the stairs, he went down the north stairs and exited the station building from the north doors.
"I got myself about 100 feet from the building and placed my 911 call at 4:33 p.m. The cops showed up within 90 seconds of me making that call," Hughes said.
As of Wednesday, the Edmonton Police Service released no information about the incident to the public.
