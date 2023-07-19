Mayor Amarjeet Sohi writes letter to feds

 Mayor Amarjeet Sohi.

 Photo Credit: Twitter

City of Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said at a press conference on Monday he is pleading with federal Justice Minister David Lametti to take "immediate action" on bail reform.

“I am really, really concerned about the escalation of violence in our city," said Sohi.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

grandview.67
grandview.67

When he gets really, really, REALLY concerned, I know he is really concerned. In the meantime, hand me another bowl of popcorn.

rmannia
rmannia

He said "really" twice so he must be taking it seriously, which is why he's asking someone else to do something about it.

He keeps using all the woke terms that intentionally talk passed the problem, like "unhoused" and "drug poisoning". They are drug-addicted bums who are overdosing.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Guess it was a good thing he turned down the Alberta Sherrifs. Obviously Edmonton government and EPS got this chaos fixed. You know if any Conservative Party actually dared truly reform the parole system Sohi would be screaming blue murder about the poor victims of the justice system.

