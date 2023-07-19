City of Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said at a press conference on Monday he is pleading with federal Justice Minister David Lametti to take "immediate action" on bail reform.
“I am really, really concerned about the escalation of violence in our city," said Sohi.
"Particularly the violent incidents that we have experienced, whether close to the Belvedere LRT station, or the random shooting that took place in the west end."
EPS officers across the city responded to multiple shootings last weekend culminating in the arrest of two suspects.
"The system is failing Edmontonians and lives are being lost," Sohi wrote in a letter to Lametti.
"The challenges that Edmonton is facing requires a systemic response, and the reforms needed to the criminal justice system exist in a broader community safety and wellbeing ecosystem that needs to be strengthened."
The plea made by Sohi was prompted after a homeless man randomly killed 52-year-old Rukinisha Nkundabatware at the Belvedere LRT station.
The man was not abiding by a condition of a 24/7 house arrest, said Edmonton Police Service (EPS) Detective Jared Buehler.
Police arrested and charged Jamal Joshua Malik Wheeler, 27, with second-degree murder after he randomly stabbed and killed Nkundabatware.
"The alleged suspect was supposed to be under 24-hour house arrest but at the time of this horrific incident, he was unhoused and living rough on the streets in a tent not far from Belvedere Transit Centre," Sohi wrote in the letter.
"I struggle to comprehend why someone who could be a risk to others was released into our city without a plan in place to ensure they would not re-offend."
Sohi said the death should not have happened.
"I am devastated that another Edmonton family has to go through this unimaginable loss and that seven children have to grow up without a father," Sohi said in the letter.
Sohi told the feds the City of Edmonton is dealing with the "drug-poisoning crisis" and shortages of housing, mental health and addictions services.
"Any amendments to bail reform must be accompanied by integrated supports for those whose release from remand or corrections is appropriate, to ensure they are able to reintegrate into society and contribute," Sohi said.
"It's very important for the federal government to have more stringent requirements when people are released on bail, but at the same time having a very effective and workable plan in place that will help integrate people back into society."
Sohi then said in the letter with regard to repeat offenders "If they are let out on bail, there should be an integration plan in place that allows them to integrate back into the community."
Recently, the police gave a warning to Edmontonians to be “extremely cautious” if riding transit.
Since the winter, social disorder on the streets of Edmonton and crime and chaos within the transit system has been an utmost concern for residents.
In May, Sohi released a plan to fix social disorder in the downtown region, encouraging people to "meet me downtown," in a new campaign to make a good first impression on visitors to the 'City of Champions.'
The plan was intended to help fix the chaos occurring downtown, simply by meeting downtown.
It appears that plan has failed.
"Two programs and a marketing campaign will help position Edmonton’s downtown as a place of opportunity, activity and connection," The City of Edmonton stated.
"The 2023 Downtown Vibrancy Fund and Meet Me Downtown Grant commit a combined $6.5 million to support projects that increase vibrancy and improve downtown safety by attracting people to live, work, play and visit the heart of our city."
When he gets really, really, REALLY concerned, I know he is really concerned. In the meantime, hand me another bowl of popcorn.
He said "really" twice so he must be taking it seriously, which is why he's asking someone else to do something about it.
He keeps using all the woke terms that intentionally talk passed the problem, like "unhoused" and "drug poisoning". They are drug-addicted bums who are overdosing.
Guess it was a good thing he turned down the Alberta Sherrifs. Obviously Edmonton government and EPS got this chaos fixed. You know if any Conservative Party actually dared truly reform the parole system Sohi would be screaming blue murder about the poor victims of the justice system.
