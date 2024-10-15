Edmonton Muslim schools to bus students to attend Alberta UCP AGM

The Edmonton Islamic Academy (EIA) said Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has invited its students and community to attend the United Conservative Party Annual General Meeting in Red Deer on November 2. Former Alberta deputy premier Thomas Lukaszuk revealed EIA families had been contacted about the trip. “Danielle, care to explain what this is all about?” tweeted Lukaszuk..EIA school principal Abraham Abougouche said its community will be travelling on its buses to the UCP AGM and has no cost to anyone who wishes to participate. “In fact, transportation, all meals, and convention tickets ($399 value) are all covered,” said Abougouche. “You can also bring unlimited friends and family (must be age 14 and up to attend and participate) along to the event.” The $399 ticket prices are for UCP members only, so attendees had to sign up for memberships to vote on policy resolutions and in the leadership review. With this trip, Abougouche said it hopes to show up with a large number of people and demonstrate the support Smith has given the community such as protecting parental rights to school choice, construction funds for its new school project, Halal financing, and other initiatives. During the visit, he confirmed Smith has arranged an exclusive meet and greet with its students and families before the program starts. He added it will plan for a lunch and team-building activity while in Red Deer. Abougouche noted this is a one-day event and that people will return home in the mid- to late afternoon. If people want to come on this trip, he said they had to let it know by October 10. “Let us come together as a school community to show our appreciation and reinforce the important relationship we have built with the Premier,” he said. Lukaszuk followed up by saying he was stunned with Smith. “Explain this one too,” he said. .The Al Mustafa Academy (AMA) Board said its community is proud to sponsor people to attend the UCP AGM on November 2. “A number of policy initiatives will be debated and passed at this convention, including policies directly impacting the Muslim community,” said the board. “Our participation at this event can be critical to the support and the implementation of policies that benefit the Muslim community.” The board said there is no cost to anyone who wants to participate. In fact, it said transportation, meals, and tickets are all covered. This ordeal comes after one Alberta UCP constituency association said in 2022 it was chartering buses to help get the vote out for former premier Jason Kenney’s leadership review..Red Deer or bust: UCP board charters buses for leadership vote.A special general meeting that included a leadership review vote was scheduled to be held in Red Deer. This vote came after 24 of 87 UCP CAs voted for an immediate leadership review of Kenney in 2021. Lac Ste. Anne-Parkland UCP CA Vice President of Communications John Phillips said his board was chartering buses to Red Deer to help members with transportation logistics and costs.Smith, EIA, and AMA could not be reached for comment in time for publication.