Police warning residents about LRT in Edmonton

Police arrested and charged Jamal Joshua Malik Wheeler, 27, with second-degree murder after he randomly stabbed and killed 52-year-old Rukinisha Nkundabatware at Belvedere LRT station in Edmonton on Sunday night.

The violence continues on Edmonton's LRT system which has prompted police to warn residents to be “extremely cautious” if riding transit.

Since the winter, social disorder on the streets of Edmonton and crime and chaos within the transit system has been an utmost concern for residents.

guest399
guest399

The Edmonton LRT is clearly a serious and ongoing lethal disaster. And there is no answer that actually works that can fix the horrible LRT either. The only real answer is to shut off the LRT, close the stations and replace the services with buses.

Doing that would instantly end the crime-n-fentanyl emergency and it would also save the citizens of Edmonton billions in taxes that are currently being looted out of our city by the Trudeau-driven LRT lobby.

Now, we all know that Sohi is a Trudeau stooge. And he was installed as mayor specifically to protect the massive money flow that the lethally dangerous LRT provides to Trudeau's cronies. So, where is our provincial government on this, and why are they not stepping in to fix this?

Oh, right, Smith is busy right now begging Ottawa for our own money. And she is also begging Trudeau for permission to build an economy on our own land. Some leader she is turning out to be. And then she just handed $1.5 mil to her former campaign manager in a blatant act of pork. And she says exactly nothing while the feds steal our city parks.

Face it Smith fans, your premier acts more like a colonial governor acting for Trudeau than an actual leader acting for a sovereign people. A true leader would have shut down the lethal public menace called the LRT as her very first act of power. But not this one.

And what a show this one has put on so far. Every genuine policy she said she would implement to help Alberta is gone. And every opportunity to push trudeau-based federalism, is suddenly priority #1 to her and her suddenly flipped over government. She even wants more LRT's and she will happily give SNC and their ilk tens of billions of our taxes to make it happen.

It's almost like her installation to power was scripted and stage managed by McKinsey. The fire photo-ops gave it away. And now, her part of the script currently reads like this: "please please king trudeau, can we have a tiny portion of our own money back? and can we build outhouses on our own land? please please?"

Meanwhile back in Edmonton, the city police have to advise citizens to avoid the LRT because it may well kill them.

Moley Russel's wart
Moley Russel's wart

Every train should have a cop on it for the time being.

