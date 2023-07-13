The violence continues on Edmonton's LRT system which has prompted police to warn residents to be “extremely cautious” if riding transit.
Since the winter, social disorder on the streets of Edmonton and crime and chaos within the transit system has been an utmost concern for residents.
On Wednesday, the police gave a warning to Edmontonians.
“You have to be extremely cautious on our transit system and on our streets downtown right now, because there are many people who are in difficult situations themselves, who are very angry for a variety of reasons,” said Edmonton Police Service (EPS) Detective Jared Buehler.
Buehler has lived in downtown Edmonton for 30 years and says he is frustrated by what he sees on the streets.
EPS patrol officers have responded to multiple violent events over the past several days, including weapons complaints, aggravated assaults, car jackings, a suspicious death and another tragic random homicide at a public transit station.
"While some of these incidents involve individuals not known to another, some do not," EPS Deputy Chief Darren Derko said.
"And it is these random acts of violence that are the most concerning for the police officers."
Derko said he was "saddened" to report that a citizen's life was taken by someone with a lengthy criminal history and who was on bail.
"I'm disappointed and concerned to report that a senior who regularly spends time in the downtown taking photographs as a hobby was traumatized and injured," Derko said.
"This type of random violence continues to be a common call for our officers. And it simply shouldn't happen. Citizens should feel safe taking transit, or enjoying the time in the downtown core."
Derko said the EPS knows how deeply incidents like these can impact communities.
"Well, I cannot speak in great deal detail to the individual circumstances of each incident. I want to assure citizens that we continue to actively investigate these occurrences and remain committed to keeping our communities and city safe," Derko said.
"I'd be remiss if I didn't stress the impact this number of violent events has on our resources and our officers. When several violent events occur in a short period of time our resources often become stretched and maintaining adequate service levels and response times is very difficult."
The City of Edmonton's transit bylaw was changed on July 5, 2021, to delete the loitering provision from The Conduct of Transit Passengers Bylaw 8353.
https://t.co/PgaD6H4A7t @CityofEdmonton #yegtransit I mean without the bylaw no one can be held accountable for the problems Edmonton transit is facing. Nothing to see here…@MikeEllisUCP will the Province take control of this out of control city? pic.twitter.com/e4M1acB44b— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) February 4, 2023
And an EPS officer, whose name is protected, told the Western Standard, "This is when everything went downhill."
On July 5, 2021, in response to a "recommendation" from City Administration Edmonton City Council voted unanimously to pass Bylaw 19782, which replaced the anti-loitering provision from Bylaw 8353.
The anti-loitering provision used to read "a person shall not loiter on transit property or in a transit vehicle for longer than required to reach their destination."
The loitering clause now reads "deleted" in the city bylaw.
In recent months, some say the homeless and drug addicts have taken over the system and caused complete disorder and apparent confusion.
"Our resources are stretched thin," the EPS officer said.
"When the council did this (bylaw change) was when most of the problems in transit became an apparent issue. I felt we couldn't police it anymore."
The Edmonton LRT is clearly a serious and ongoing lethal disaster. And there is no answer that actually works that can fix the horrible LRT either. The only real answer is to shut off the LRT, close the stations and replace the services with buses.
Doing that would instantly end the crime-n-fentanyl emergency and it would also save the citizens of Edmonton billions in taxes that are currently being looted out of our city by the Trudeau-driven LRT lobby.
Now, we all know that Sohi is a Trudeau stooge. And he was installed as mayor specifically to protect the massive money flow that the lethally dangerous LRT provides to Trudeau's cronies. So, where is our provincial government on this, and why are they not stepping in to fix this?
Oh, right, Smith is busy right now begging Ottawa for our own money. And she is also begging Trudeau for permission to build an economy on our own land. Some leader she is turning out to be. And then she just handed $1.5 mil to her former campaign manager in a blatant act of pork. And she says exactly nothing while the feds steal our city parks.
Face it Smith fans, your premier acts more like a colonial governor acting for Trudeau than an actual leader acting for a sovereign people. A true leader would have shut down the lethal public menace called the LRT as her very first act of power. But not this one.
And what a show this one has put on so far. Every genuine policy she said she would implement to help Alberta is gone. And every opportunity to push trudeau-based federalism, is suddenly priority #1 to her and her suddenly flipped over government. She even wants more LRT's and she will happily give SNC and their ilk tens of billions of our taxes to make it happen.
It's almost like her installation to power was scripted and stage managed by McKinsey. The fire photo-ops gave it away. And now, her part of the script currently reads like this: "please please king trudeau, can we have a tiny portion of our own money back? and can we build outhouses on our own land? please please?"
Meanwhile back in Edmonton, the city police have to advise citizens to avoid the LRT because it may well kill them.
Every train should have a cop on it for the time being.
