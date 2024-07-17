Alberta

Edmonton police charge Tasered man with resisting arrest

Edmonton Police Service officers arrested a person on July 12, 2024 at 109 St. and Jasper Ave.
Edmonton Police Service officers arrested a person on July 12, 2024 at 109 St. and Jasper Ave. Courtesy YEGWave/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Edmonton Police Service
Arrest
Custody
Dan Tames
Suspect
Ground
Officers
Stun Gun
Resisting Arrest
Vehicle Theft

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news