Edmonton police charge Tasered man with resisting arrest

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has charged a 42-year-old resident with resisting arrest after officers shot a stun gun and dragged him. EPS media relations officer Dan Tames said officers responded to the report of a vehicle theft in progress in the area of 108 St. and Jasper Ave. on Friday around 10:05 p.m. “It was reported to police that a male suspect was attempting to steal a vehicle while the driver was locked inside,” said Tames in a Tuesday statement. “The suspect was also standing in front of the vehicle, preventing the vehicle from leaving.”Upon police arrival, Tames said the suspect was observed with his hands on the hood of a vehicle. When officers approached and informed him that he was under arrest, he said he ran.Officers chased down the suspect on foot until he stopped and sat on a window ledge. They ordered the suspect to get down on the ground, which he failed to do. When the suspect did not comply, officers attempted to take him into custody, but he refused to comply with additional verbal directions to place his hands behind his back. Since officers did not know if a weapon was around, force was applied to take him into custody. Tames pointed out Emergency Medical Services attended the scene after the suspect was in custody, but he refused to be assessed. He added no injuries were reported by the officers involved.He was charged with resisting arrest.Upon arrival at the Integrated Care Centre, medical professionals assessed the suspect. He was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and transported to hospital for mental health treatment.Tames concluded by saying dynamic situations “require quick police action — in particular when it is not known if weapons are present.”“Quick action is critical for the safety of all parties, including police officers, the public, and the suspect,” he said. READ MORE: WATCH: Edmonton police officers Taser, drag man during arrest.Once the man was hunched over on the ground, the first officer fired his stun gun. The man tried to get up and kick his legs, but the officers pinned him down.