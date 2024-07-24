Edmonton police charge woman for April fatal dog attack against 11-year-old boy

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) Homicide Section has laid charges in an April dog attack that killed Osoyoos, BC, resident Kache Grist, 11. In April, EPS Southeast Branch patrol officers responded to a report of a dog attack at a residence in the area of 82 St. and 11 Ave. SW, according to a Wednesday press release. Upon arrival, EPS said officers located Grist, who had severe injuries after being attacked by two large dogs. Officers attempted lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived on scene. Grist died from his injuries soon after. EPS pointed out the two dogs were seized by Animal Control peace officers and belonged to a roommate of his father, who he had been visiting at the time of the attack. Edmonton resident Crystal Jean MacDonald, 44, has been charged with criminal negligence causing death. EPS launched an investigation in April following Grist dying after being attacked by the dogs. READ MORE: Vicious dogs kill 11-year-old boy in EdmontonAuthorities had scheduled an autopsy for two days later to shed light on the circumstances surrounding his death. At the time, no further details regarding the incident or the ongoing investigation had been made available by police.