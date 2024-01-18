Edmonton police investigate 27th incident in ongoing extortion press

The Edmonton Police Service is intensifying its efforts in investigating an extensive extortion series plaguing the South Asian community in the Edmonton region. With the tally now reaching 27 related incidents since October, including five extortions, 15 arsons and seven firearms offences, authorities are urging the public to assist in reporting and identifying a suspect vehicle involved in a recent drive-by shooting.The most recent event connected to the series occurred in Beaumont during the early morning hours of January 16, resulting in a house fire. No injuries were reported in the shootings, but a firefighter sustained injuries during one of the arsons. The total property damage attributed to the arsons and shootings has been estimated at $9 million.On January 10 2024, at approximately 1:10 a.m., a suspect in a vehicle targeted a residence in the Cy Becker community occupied by a family with children in a drive-by shooting. Fortunately, no one was injured, but bullets were recovered from inside the home. This marked the second time the residence was targeted and police have confirmed its connection to the ongoing extortion series.As part of their efforts to apprehend the suspect responsible for the drive-by shooting, investigators have released video footage of the suspect vehicle. Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the suspect vehicle, depicted in the image above, to come forward and assist in their ongoing investigation.Edmonton police are encouraging individuals who have received threats or possess information related to the drive-by shooting or other events connected to this crime series to contact them immediately at 780-423-4567, referencing file #23-802638 when speaking with police dispatch. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.A dedicated project team is actively investigating the series and its potential connection to organized crime. While similar events have been reported in BC and Ontario, investigators currently do not believe these incidents are linked to the Edmonton series.