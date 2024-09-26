Alberta

Edmonton police launch new app to deal with language barriers

Edmonton Police Service vehicle
Edmonton Police Service vehicle Courtesy David Bajer/CBC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Edmonton Police Service
Connections
Cellphones
Languages
Language Barriers
Language Intrepretation
InterpretManager
Intrepreters
Iman Saidi
Languages In Motion

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news