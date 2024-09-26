Edmonton police launch new app to deal with language barriers

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said it is strengthening communication with diverse communities by rolling out language-interpreting services app InterpretManager to all officers. EPS said InterpretManager connects officers directly with an interpreter when they encounter a language barrier with a person. Launched at EPS as a pilot in 2021, it said InterpretManager allows officers to communicate with people in the language of their preference.“To provide excellent service in our diverse and growing city, officers must find ways to connect with residents who prefer or need to communicate in a language other than English,” said EPS Language Services Unit Lead Iman Saidi in a Wednesday press release.“Languages in Motion has helped us do this more effectively, supporting our goal of ensuring inclusive and equitable policing services for all Edmontonians.”EPS said officers access InterpretManager on their cellphones and are connected remotely with one of 17,000 interpreters who are fluent in more than 300 languages, including American Sign Language.Languages in Motion designed it, which about 1,100 EPS members have access to and will expand to include all sworn members by the end of 2024. It confirmed it is one of the first policing organizations in Canada to adopt it. As part of its commitment to increasing community connections and improving communication across cultural and linguistic barriers, its Language Services Unit provides services for officers such as translation, interpreting, language evaluations, and cultural consulting.Since 2019, the program has developed several innovative services, tools, resources, and guidelines to facilitate communications and build connections between officers and residents. Some examples include a hot key for 911 to connect with interpreters and training officers who have additional language skills on using them in a police setting..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.