Edmonton police lay charges in officer deaths

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has completed its investigation into the origins of a firearm used in officer deaths in March. “In my 20 years in this career, this is the most complex and tragic file I have worked on,” said EPS Guns and Gangs Section Staff Sgt. Eric Stewart in a Wednesday press release. “It’s heartbreaking that the trafficking of a firearm has led to multiple deaths and life-altering injuries.”Two EPS officers were attacked by surprise, shot, and killed after responding to a domestic dispute in March. READ MORE: UPDATED: Two EPS officers ambushed, shot to death by teenage killer who took his own lifeThe shooter was 16 years old. The boy shot his mother in the same incident, leaving her fighting for her life.Edmonton Police Chief Dale McFee said Const. Travis Jordan, 35, and Const. Brett Ryan, 30, were approaching a suite after being called to a family dispute at about 12:47 a.m. McFee said Jordan and Ryan were fired upon before they had a chance to draw their weapons. Following the shooting deaths of Jordan and Ryan, EPS said its Firearms Investigations Unit launched an investigation into the origins of the gun used by the shooter. Early in the investigation, it said detectives determined a bullet cartridge casing recovered from the scene of the shooting at a nearby restaurant on 133 Street and 114 Avenue was matched to the firearm recovered at the 132 Street and 114 Avenue apartment where the officers were murdered. Investigators have confirmed the suspect in these shootings was the same. It determined Edmonton resident Dennis Okeymow, 19, trafficked the firearm used in the shooting to the shooter prior to it happening. On Thursday, EPS conducted search warrants on Okeymow’s residence, vehicles and cellphone. He was arrested without incident from the residence, and EPS seized a stolen loaded handgun, ammunition, illegal drugs, $10,000 in cash, and other items indicative of drug trafficking. Okeymow has been charged with three counts of manslaughter, three counts of criminal negligence causing death, two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm, one count of firearms trafficking, one count of unauthorized possession of a firearm, one count of possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition, and various drug trafficking charges. EPS thanked the RCMP, the Calgary Police Service, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team, and its officers who assisted with this investigation. “The trauma suffered by the impacted families as a result of this one simple transaction is unthinkable,” said Stewart. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said on Your Province. Your Premier. on Corus Radio in March Jordan’s and Ryan’s families would be provided with $100,000 each from the Heroes’ Fund. READ MORE: WATCH: Smith says two deceased officers’ families to receive $100K from Heroes’ Fund“One of the things that we have to support families is our Heroes' Fund,” said Smith. “We brought that in in 2020.”