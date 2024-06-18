Edmonton police lay charges in Zebra Centre arson

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has charged a 38-year-old man in connection with the October arson at the Zebra Child and Youth Advocacy Centre. In October, it is alleged the accused entered WSP Place on 10909 Jasper Ave. NW, where the Zebra Centre is located, by throwing a rock through the glass doors and entering the lobby area, according to a Monday press release. Once inside, EPS said the accused made his way to the 13th floor via the stairwells to a storage area where items such as boxes of stuffed animal toys belonging to the Zebra Centre were stored. It added he used an open flame to set fire to the toys before leaving WSP Place. WSP Place sustained significant damages because of the fire. At the time of the fire, there were numerous people inside of it, including some on the 13th floor. Edmonton resident Adam Christopher Neapetung, 38, has been charged with arson and disregard for human life, break and enter, and breach of probation. Neapetung had been remanded on other charges and is now facing three additional ones in connection to the Zebra Centre arson. This ordeal comes after EPS said in January it was investigating 18 incidents of extortion targeting South Asian new home builders and related arsons and shootings.READ MORE: Edmonton police investigating series of extortion, arson, shootings It said the arsons are committed by groups of youth observed carrying jerry cans, with six being arrested for shooting and arson incidents connected to the extortion series. It acknowledged victims receive threats demanding large sums of money via phone calls, texts, and WhatsApp messages. Several victims who have refused to pay the extorted sum have seen their new home builds, show homes, and related property torched.