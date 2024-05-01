Edmonton police look to identify person of interest in historic hangar fire

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest who it says might have valuable information about a fire that destroyed a historical hangar. EPS Southwest Investigative Response Team Det. Nigel Phillips called Hangar 11’s loss “not only devastating for the aviation community, but the community in general.”“A significant piece of history was lost, and we would like to determine what happened,” said Phillips in a Tuesday press release. EPS confirmed the fire is being investigated as suspicious and are looking to identify the man who is considered a person of interest. “We would like to speak with this individual,” said Phillips.“We believe this man may have pertinent information that could assist with our investigation.”Anyone who knows the identity of the person of interest is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Hangar 11 burned to the ground on April 22. READ MORE: Fire destroys historic Edmonton Municipal Airport hangarEdmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) said it received a call around 6:54 p.m. about the fire at Hangar 11, which had been designated a historic resource by city council.“Very soon, the first crews on scene realized the interior of the structure was fully involved, so there was no interior attack as it was already unsafe for anyone to go into the building itself,” said EFRS District One Fire Chief Jessica LaMer.