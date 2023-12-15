Edmonton police rearrest violent sex offender for breaching conditions

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) rearrested and charged high-risk sex offender Laverne Waskahat on Wednesday — two days after being released from custody. EPS West Branch patrol officers responded to a west-end hotel on Wednesday after receiving a tip about Waskahat’s whereabouts, according to a Thursday press release. Since Waskahat failed to report to her parole officer, EPS said a warrant was issued for her arrest. It alleged she posed a significant risk to the community and of committing a sexual offence against a child under 16 years old. At the time of her arrest, EPS officers located a baby crib, diapers, dozens of alleged pornographic drawings and a laptop in her hotel room. Waskahat is now facing new charges of making child pornography and possession of child pornography. She remains in custody at this time. EPS warned on Tuesday Waskahat had been released into Edmonton. READ MORE: Edmonton police warn about violent sexual offender released into cityIt said it had reasonable grounds to believe she was a significant risk to the community and could commit sexual offences against children under 16 years old. Police said she was released from custody on Monday after serving a sentence for breaching a court order, and would be residing in the Edmonton area.