Police in Edmonton say the risk of someone innocent being struck increased significantly after 18 recorded firearm shootings in March.
The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) released its shooting stats Friday and officers continue to investigate several shootings which occurred between March 1-31.
“In the month of March, police responded to 18 separate shootings across the city, resulting in 13 people being injured. In 13 of the 18 shootings, there was potential for innocent bystanders, including children, to be harmed,” the EPS stated.
In at least nine of the 18 shootings, the risk of someone innocent being struck increased significantly as the incidents occurred between the hours of 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Of the 18 shootings, the police said 10 appeared to be targeted.
“These shootings give us plenty to be concerned about, especially when we see the number and severity of these incidents starting to reach levels we haven’t seen before,” said Acting Inspector Eric Stewart with the EPS Organized Crime Branch.
“One recent incident involved an altercation between two different groups in a major public corridor (97 Street between 129 and 137 Avenues). Two vehicles were travelling at high speeds while firing rounds at each other. We are lucky that no one was fatally injured in this situation.”
From Jan. 1 to March 31, there were a total of 45 reported shootings which is a 45% increase from the 31 shootings which occurred at the same time last year (2022).
On Thursday in Edmonton, Conservative Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the NDP caused the current crime wave in Canada.
"What's happening to our cities?” Poilievre asked as sirens could be heard in the distance in Edmonton.
“After eight years of Justin Trudeau and a costly coalition with the NDP, Trudeau and the NDP truly caused this crime with policies that allow the same repeat violent offenders loose on our streets to terrorize people.”
Poilievre said Trudeau and the NDP gave Canada crime, chaos, drugs and disorder. Poilievre listed a series of violent crimes which occurred in Edmonton and Calgary in the last 24 hours.
“You have the same violent people back on the street the same day they're arrested, they will do more violence,” Poilievre said.
“And that's why the data shows when common sense conservatives were in power, crime went down 23%. With this coalition, this crazy coalition of Trudeau and the NDP have been in power. Crime is up 32%.”
