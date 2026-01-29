Edmonton police investigating gunshot inside West Edmonton Mall

EDMONTON– The Edmonton Police Service is investigating reports of a gunshot inside West Edmonton Mall on Thursday. EPS said that they received a call about a "weapons complaint" shortly before 12:30 p.m. after a pair of males were walking near the Bourbon Street eating area in the mall's Southwest region, and one of the males appeared to have shot a firearm at the other. Reports about the incident circulated on social media shortly after it happened, as videos showed the mall on lockdown. At approximately 1:45 p.m., EPS announced that the mall lockdown had been lifted and that they believed there was no further danger to the public.EPS continues to investigate the incident and has asked anyone who witnessed it or noticed any suspicious activity to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. .Reports of the incident began circulating social media shortly after police responded,