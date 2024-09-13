Edmonton police say August marks fifth straight month of annual gun violence decline

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said shootings have continued to decrease for the fifth straight month year over year. Compared to August 2023, EPS said shootings are down by 72%. When it comes to year to date as of August 31, it said gun violence is down 44% and have continued to decline when compared to the same timeframe in 2023.“We are in the fifth straight month of declining shooting numbers,” said EPS Guns and Gangs Section Staff Sgt. Eric Stewart in a Thursday press release. “This is particularly encouraging when compared to last year, as over the summer months, numbers typically rise.”Of the six reported shootings in August, EPS said four are believed to be targeted and two resulted in injuries. It added no deaths resulted from any shooting occurrences in August.It seized 67 firearms in August and 538 in 2024. This time last year, 679 firearms were seized in the same time period.“We are hopeful the expansion of our Firearms Investigation Units and Gang Suppression Teams will help continue to reduce gun violence in the upcoming months,” said Stewart. EPS Chief Dale McFee said in 2023 criminals are not welcome in Edmonton. READ MORE: CRIME CRACK DOWN: Edmonton Police Service chief says 'Enough is enough'“Enough is enough,” said McFee. The Western Standard witnessed EPS cracking down on crime as officers were observed checking vagrants’ shopping carts and enforcing the law when it came to open-air drug use..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.