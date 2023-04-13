featured Edmonton Police say stabbing at Southgate Shopping Centre was targeted attack Arthur C. Green Arthur C. Green Author twitter Author email Apr 13, 2023 1 hr ago 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submitted Image Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said a stabbing that occurred in the middle of a shopping centre in Edmonton was a targeted attack.This attack took place in the middle of a food court at a local shopping centre.On Wednesday, "the Edmonton Police Service responded to a disturbance call at Southgate Shopping Centre at around 3:30 p.m.,” Scott Pattison from EPS media relations told the Western Standard.It was reported to police a disturbance involving several individuals occurred near the mall’s food court, which led to one male youth being injured.A witness at the scene told the Western Standard a man got stabbed.“Paramedics treated and transported the male to hospital with serious injuries,” Pattison said.“One suspect is in custody, and police are currently attempting to identify additional suspects still at large.”Pattison said investigators believe the incident was targeted and not random.Access to Southgate Mall through the food court and west to the LRT Station was unavailable as police on Wednesday as police continued to investigate.Anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspects is asked to contact the police. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Southgate Scott Pattison Southgate Mall Edmonton Lrt Station Edmonton Police Service Southgate Shopping Centre Food Court Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. Author twitter Author email Follow Arthur C. Green Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (1) comment Robadam Apr 13, 2023 11:46am Always watch your back in Edmonton or Calgary. Gangs everywhere Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Anonymous says it has obtained Republican credentials, secrets First Nations Chief says it's time to discuss the Natural Resources Transfer Agreement SLOBODIAN: Trudeau to Canadians: Rack up high-interest credit card debt to save economy Environmental charges laid against Alberta company Peterson endorses Alberta leaving Canada over natural resources agreement
(1) comment
Always watch your back in Edmonton or Calgary. Gangs everywhere
