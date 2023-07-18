Edmonton police search for arson suspect for multiple fires Arthur C. Green Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. Author twitter Author email Jul 18, 2023 2 hrs ago 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The suspect is described as a tall, thin male, who was wearing a pair of shoes with reflective stripes on the back during the June 5 arson. EPS file photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who caused extensive damages due to several arsons in the neighbourhood of Delwood in June.The fires were lit in the city’s north end on 137 Avenue and 132 Avenue near 66 Street on Monday, June 5, and Saturday, June 10.On June 5, between 2 a.m. and 3:30 a.m., police responded to multiple arson incidents in Delwood, which caused a significant amount of damage to six detached garages.On June 10, a fire was started behind a residential garage near 128 Avenue and 72 Street.The EPS said it believes the same suspect is likely responsible for all of the fires.The suspect is described as a tall, thin male, who was wearing a pair of shoes with reflective stripes on the back during the June 5 arson.Anyone with information about the suspect responsible for these arsons is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Edmonton Police Service 780-423-4567 Edmonton Police Fires Arson Wanted Suspect Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. Author twitter Author email Follow Arthur C. Green Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (2) comments guest1019 Jul 18, 2023 11:17am Hmm... this will disappoint the climate change buffoons. Report Add Reply FreeAlberta Jul 18, 2023 10:45am Looks native to me, was race deliberately left out of tge description? I’m guess here but I’m pretty sure, if he was Caucasian we would know. Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular RACE TO THE BOTTOM: TD says Canada’s standard of living falling — fast Ontario man dies after being denied kidney transplant for being unvaccinated New Access to Information rules, must show Canadian I.D. Toronto hospital threatens to sue wrongful dismissal applicant for quoting Bible RCMP hunting for Alberta cattle rustlers who galloped off with scores of bovines
(2) comments
Hmm... this will disappoint the climate change buffoons.
FreeAlberta Jul 18, 2023 10:45am
Looks native to me, was race deliberately left out of tge description? I'm guess here but I'm pretty sure, if he was Caucasian we would know.
