Suspect wanted for arsons in Edmonton

The suspect is described as a tall, thin male, who was wearing a pair of shoes with reflective stripes on the back during the June 5 arson.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who caused extensive damages due to several arsons in the neighbourhood of Delwood in June.

The fires were lit in the city’s north end on 137 Avenue and 132 Avenue near 66 Street on Monday, June 5, and Saturday, June 10.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

