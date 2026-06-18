Edmonton police seeking help after a reported child luring attempt

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Police Service is asking for public help after an attempted child luring on Sunday in the southwest. Officers responded to the area of 18A Avenue and Rutherford Road SW at approximately 8 p.m. after a bystander reported that a pair of 14-year-old girls had been approached by five to six males in a grey Chrysler Pacifica van. Online reports distributed by YEGWAVE, supposedly from one of the alleged victims’ parents, described the men as “East Indian.” Police have confirmed that they were approximately 30 to 40 years old..The men reportedly began shouting at the girls and tried to lure them into the van through the open side door.According to YEGWAVE's report, the van turned around, and the men repeatedly tried to approach the girls before the girls ran away, screaming for help. .The Pacifica, described as having "heavily tinted windows," was last seen heading north on Rutherford Road, then on James Mowatt Trail and 17 Avenue.Police believe another silver vehicle may have been involved in the incident and have released a photo of one of the people of interest.Anyone with information has been asked to contact police "immediately" by calling EPS at 780-423-4567 or dialling #377 on a mobile phone.