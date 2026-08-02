Alberta

Edmonton Police Service facing backlash over post calling for individuals to report online ‘hate’

A screenshot of the Edmonton Police Service's post calling for individuals to report online "hate" comments.
A screenshot of the Edmonton Police Service's post calling for individuals to report online "hate" comments. Edmonton Police Service: X
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