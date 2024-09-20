Edmonton Police Service officers face assault charges in controversial case; remain on the job

Two Edmonton Police Service (EPS) officers have been charged in connection with a troubling on-duty incident from October 2023, raising further concerns about police accountability and use of force. Const. David Castillo, a 10-year veteran of the force, and Const. Ali Hamzeh, who has served for three years, are both facing charges stemming from an incident near Whitemud Drive and 66 Street on October 14, 2023, according to an EPS statement.Const. Castillo has been charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm, while Const. Hamzeh is charged with assault causing bodily harm. The charges follow an external complaint received by the EPS Professional Standards Branch just three days after the incident, on October 17, 2023. However, the case was not referred to Alberta Crown Prosecution Services until April 2024, raising questions about the pace of the investigation.Despite the seriousness of the charges, both officers remain employed by the EPS, albeit in non-patrol, non-supervisory roles. Critics argue that allowing the officers to continue working while under investigation sends the wrong message about police accountability.The delayed response from EPS and the lack of transparency surrounding the case have sparked public concern, with many questioning how long officers under investigation for serious offenses should be allowed to remain on duty. The EPS Professional Standards Branch has stated that it will not conduct an internal investigation until the criminal proceedings are resolved, further delaying any potential disciplinary action under the Police Service Regulation (PSR).As the case proceeds through the courts, the EPS has refused to provide further details about the incident, leaving the public in the dark about what exactly transpired that day.Critics say this lack of transparency has only fuelled skepticism about the internal handling of misconduct within police ranks..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.