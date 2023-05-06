A mother and her child are dead after being stabbed outside a school in Edmonton.
On Friday, around 5 p.m., the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) responded to a weapons complaint outside Crawford Plains School (42 Street and 12 Avenue).
A mother and her child are dead after being stabbed outside a school in Edmonton.
On Friday, around 5 p.m., the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) responded to a weapons complaint outside Crawford Plains School (42 Street and 12 Avenue).
It was reported to police that an unknown male attacked and stabbed two people before fleeing the area on foot.
Upon arrival, responding officers located a deceased 35-year-old woman and an injured 11-year-old child.
Officers immediately commenced lifesaving efforts on the child, who was then transported to the hospital by EMS. The child succumbed to their injuries.
Two other responding officers located a male matching the suspect's description a short time later in the 46 Street and 12 Avenue area. An altercation occurred, and both officers discharged their firearms, striking the suspect. The male sustained critical injuries and was treated and transported to hospital by paramedics, where he remains.
EPS Homicide Section is now investigating the suspicious deaths of the woman and child, and autopsies are scheduled tentatively for Monday, May 8, and Tuesday, May 9.
Investigators have confirmed the deceased are a mother and child; however, it is unclear whether the suspect was known to them.
"An Edmonton mother and her 11-year-old child were murdered outside a Southside school yesterday. This is utterly tragic and my heart goes out to the entire family of the victims," UCP leader Danielle Smith said.
The responding officers were not physically injured.
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has taken over the investigation of the police shooting..
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(2) comments
Janis Irwin, and the like, you have blood on your hands!
Hope the suspects wounds are fatal.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.