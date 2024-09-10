Edmonton police union president says Sohi's remarks about fatal officer-involved shooting disappointing

Edmonton Police Association President Curtis Hoople said Mayor Amarjeet Sohi’s statements about the officer-involved shooting that led to resident Mathios Arkangelo’s death are disappointing, reckless, and irresponsible. By making these statements, Hoople said Sohi will “undermine the professionalism and sacrifice of the men and women who risk their lives every day to keep this city safe.” “Mayor Sohi, you should know better than to stoke public mistrust for political gain,” said Hoople in a letter to Sohi. “Your comments suggest a blatant disregard for the established processes that hold police officers accountable, implying that our officers act without oversight or consequence.”.Hoople said the constant barrage of public scrutiny Edmonton Police Service (EPS) officers face is exhausting, and Sohi’s remarks serve to deepen the divide between it and the community instead of fostering unity and understanding. Rather than speak out, he called for him to stay in his lane. He added he should have the decency to let the professionals who are trained to investigate and enforce the law do their jobs. If Hoople were to take to social media every time a politician failed to meet people’s expectations, he predicted he and Sohi would be having a different conversation about accountability. Instead, he said he trusts the process, which he suggested he start doing. Hoople concluded by encouraging Sohi “to meet with me so we can have a real conversation about this — something that should have been done to seek clarity prior to making such public statements.” “You owe it to the citizens you serve to lead responsibly, and that includes showing respect for the men and women who protect this city every day, without playing politics at their expense,” he said. Sohi had said in the past two months, he has heard from black people about the grief, anger, and fear they are feeling because of the EPS shooting against Arkangelo.“My heart goes out to his family, friends and community as they deal with this unbearable loss,” he said. “Today, I met with the Edmonton Police Commission to share what I have heard from the community and discuss how my office and EPC can work together to respond to these concerns, and to advance our collective work to address anti-black racism.”.Sohi followed up by saying it is important the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team conducts a full, thorough investigation into the circumstances around Arkangelo’s death and that it is as transparent and prompt as possible. “A prompt and thorough investigation is in the best interest of the family, community, and EPS, as it will address the questions and concerns raised by this incident,” he said. Arkangelo was killed in June after he was shot by an EPS officer during a confrontation in northeastern Edmonton. .This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.