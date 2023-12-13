Edmonton police warn about violent sexual offender released into city

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is warning convicted violent sexual offender Laverne Waskahat has been released into the community. EPS has reasonable grounds to believe Waskahat is a significant risk to the community and could commit sexual offences against children under 16 years old, according to a Tuesday press release. EPS said Waskahat was released from custody on Monday and is residing in the Edmonton area. She was released after serving a sentence for breaching a court order. Police said she has made, possessed and published child pornography involving male and female children under three years old, adding she has been known to offend against children while caring for them and has taken voyeuristic photos in public of infants. She might try and associate with people who have young children to groom them into offending behaviour. She has been known to frequent public washrooms to carry out voyeuristic behaviour. Anyone with any information about criminal offences committed by Waskahat can contact EPS at (780) 423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477. EPS issued a public warning about violent sexual offender David Hay being released into Edmonton in August. READ MORE: Violent sexual offender back behind bars in Edmonton after less than a day's freedomThe next day, Hay was back in jail. “Please be advised that David Hay was taken into custody Sunday evening for violating his court-ordered curfew condition,” said EPS.