Edmonton rally supporting Alberta government’s gender identity bills to be held Saturday

Parents and Kids Together (PAKT) said Albertans will be rallying on Saturday at the Alberta Legislature Grounds in Edmonton to show their support for the government’s gender identity bills. A coalition of Alberta groups representing thousands of Albertans will be organizing under the banner PAKT. “We represent the majority of Albertans who believe children have a right to be protected by their parents,” said protest organizer Jojo Ruba in a press release. “We believe children are not mature enough to make life-altering decisions or to choose operations without parental support.” Ruba said Alberta children have a fundamental right to be protected by parents. Canadian detransitioner Kellie-Lynn Pirie will speak at the rally and share her story about transitioning into a male before realizing her gender transition did not end her pain. “I believed living my life as a man would fix all my emotional brokenness and spiritual problems,” said Pirie. “I took wrong sex hormones and had several surgeries.”When she got off the highway, Pirie said what had changed the most was she “no longer wanted to live in the lie of the trans delusion.” Unfortunately, she said she felt stuck because she believed there was no way out. Canadian detransitioner Faith Groleau transitioned as a teenager and said the bill proposed by the Alberta government would have saved her from transitioning. “I wish my province had laws like Alberta’s,” said Groleau. “Children who ask to transition should get basic psychological care to make sure they do not go through the pain I did.” The rally will run from 1 to 4 p.m. However, a press conference will start at 2 p.m. Ruba concluded by saying the job of the education system “is to support parents, not to hide anything from parents.” He pointed out there are laws and regulations — many enforced by Alberta Children and Family Services — to protect children in the rare circumstances they are endangered. “This legislation affirms that Alberta parents should not be presumed guilty,” he said. The three bills the Alberta government vowed to introduce about gender identity came out on October 31. .UPDATED: Alberta government introduces three bills with gender identity policies .The Alberta government tabled a bill to restrict gender transitions in minors to what it says will preserve choices for them. Since the Alberta government wants to build a healthcare system responding to the changing needs of Albertans, it said the amendments introduced in the Health Statutes Amendment Act reflect this.