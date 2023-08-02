Senior attacked on LRT

Iris Pino Ortega, 67 and her sisters were riding the LRT from Southgate station to downtown Edmonton on Saturday to do some shopping and to take in the festivities when a man dressed in all black attacked her as the train left the Government Centre station.

 Submitted By: Carlos Henriquez

Edmonton resident Carlos Henriquez said on Wednesday he wants the City of Edmonton to release surveillance video of his aunt being knocked unconscious on the LRT on Saturday.

Carlos Henriquez

Carlos Henriquez.

Henriquez told the Western Standard it was a visit from his loving family from Chile, which quickly turned into a nightmare after a ride on the unsafe transit system in the city.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

MikeNS
MikeNS

Get mugged and knocked out. This is definitely the “Taste of Edmonton” experience.

Report Add Reply
guest399
guest399

It's way past time to get rid of that stupid LRT. What a horrible waste of everything it is. The only reason the LRT exists is to transfer tens of billions from us, the taxpayers, to the corrupt liars like SNC who sell, build and operate those horrible things.

And the LRT really is lethally dangerous too. Besides all the people who are attacked on the inside of an LRT, the LRT itself is a dangerous public menace. Specifically, it keeps hitting people and cars. It does that because LRT's are utterly obsolete. An LRT has no steering wheel and no functioning emergency brake. So it can't turn or stop. And this is why it hits people and their cars instead of not hitting them.

And the new LRT's are actually getting worse, not better. The newest one, the Valley Line LRT, has already hit at least 7 cars and almost killed one pedestrian. The pedestrian was left with life altering severe head injuries. And that's unusual because most people who are hit by an LRT die from the impact.

And the Valley Line LRT isn't even running yet. All this carnage it has already caused came from testing.

Any reasonable person would say the Valley Line LRT has utterly and totally failed the test. So has the entire LRT system. It's vastly overpriced, it wastes our land time and money. The LRT also wastes our valuable police and medical resources and it literally and uselessly squats on huge amounts of our public land.

And while it ruins our land, the LRT blocks traffic, and it keeps hitting people and killing or badly mangling them. And the LRT cannot be fixed either. It's an obsolete passenger train. And this is what obsolete passenger trains do.

So, it's time to get rid of that stupid LRT once and for all and just use buses.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.