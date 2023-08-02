Edmonton resident Carlos Henriquez said on Wednesday he wants the City of Edmonton to release surveillance video of his aunt being knocked unconscious on the LRT on Saturday.
Henriquez told the Western Standard it was a visit from his loving family from Chile, which quickly turned into a nightmare after a ride on the unsafe transit system in the city.
His aunt, Iris Pino Ortega, 67 and her sisters were riding the LRT from Southgate station to downtown Edmonton on Saturday to do some shopping and to take in the festivities when a man dressed all in black attacked her as the train left the Government Centre station.
"She has returned home, she left the city traumatized," Henriquez said on Wednesday.
"My mom decided to take my aunts that were visiting from Chile to see the Taste of Edmonton downtown and the museum and just see the downtown. At about 12:55 p.m., on train 11 at Government station, an individual dressed in black got on the LRT."
That man walked up to Ortega and sucker-punched her, leaving her unconscious on the floor. Employees called 911 for police and an ambulance as the senior was lifeless on the train floor.
“A man walked up to my aunt and said 'What up' and gave her an elbow in the side of the head by her ear. The guy then looked at her and punched her in the face, like gave her a hook and knocked her out. She fell unconscious on the floor."
The attacker then waited for the next stop and fled the scene.
"The individual just left like it was nothing," Henriquez said.
Henriquez said his aunt remained positive after the attack saying "she hopes something good comes from this attack."
He added Ortega hopes this attack raises the eyebrows of the City of Edmonton. She wants the attacker caught and for the police and the city to make sure that this doesn't happen to another defenceless senior.
"I want the video of the attack released so we can catch the person responsible," Henriquez said.
"He could attack and injure someone else."
The Western Standard asked the Edmonton Police Service for the surveillance footage of the attack.
"This would only be released during disclosure, or if police strategically have a need to release for investigative purposes," the EPS said.
Henriquez said he wants to meet with Mayor Amarjeet Sohi about the attack.
“The situation you are describing is horrific. No one should experience what this visitor to our city experienced,” Sohi said when told about the attack by Global News.
Henriquez said his aunt has been suffering from headaches since the attack. She will see her family doctor upon her return to Chile.
Henriquez said he was outraged.
"How do we secure anybody from out of town visiting if they get injured on an unsafe LRT? What protocols are in place to protect them if all the measurements that we have in place now, aren’t working," he said.
"If a month later, she’s got underlying causes or something, I want this video released."
The Western Standard reached out to the City of Edmonton for the surveillance video of the attack and to EPS for a description of the attacker.
"It’s not known what, if anything, motivated the assault. The incident remains under investigation at this time. Unfortunately, the investigating officer is on days off at the moment, so this is all of the information I have at my disposal," EPS media spokesperson Scott Pattison said.
Henriquez said he would like to let the EPS and the City of Edmonton know that he will also speak with the Chilean media because of the delay in responding to his request to release the video.
"Edmonton Transit Service supports Edmonton Police Service in their investigations and that includes providing EPS with CCTV video footage. This footage is provided only for investigative purposes to protect personal information. Edmonton Police Service is responsible for investigating criminal matters in the City of Edmonton, including those involving LRT and transit property. EPS also releases crime stats which include criminal incidents, such as assaults, that occur on transit property. For further details of this incident, please contact EPS," said the statement.
Get mugged and knocked out. This is definitely the “Taste of Edmonton” experience.
It's way past time to get rid of that stupid LRT. What a horrible waste of everything it is. The only reason the LRT exists is to transfer tens of billions from us, the taxpayers, to the corrupt liars like SNC who sell, build and operate those horrible things.
And the LRT really is lethally dangerous too. Besides all the people who are attacked on the inside of an LRT, the LRT itself is a dangerous public menace. Specifically, it keeps hitting people and cars. It does that because LRT's are utterly obsolete. An LRT has no steering wheel and no functioning emergency brake. So it can't turn or stop. And this is why it hits people and their cars instead of not hitting them.
And the new LRT's are actually getting worse, not better. The newest one, the Valley Line LRT, has already hit at least 7 cars and almost killed one pedestrian. The pedestrian was left with life altering severe head injuries. And that's unusual because most people who are hit by an LRT die from the impact.
And the Valley Line LRT isn't even running yet. All this carnage it has already caused came from testing.
Any reasonable person would say the Valley Line LRT has utterly and totally failed the test. So has the entire LRT system. It's vastly overpriced, it wastes our land time and money. The LRT also wastes our valuable police and medical resources and it literally and uselessly squats on huge amounts of our public land.
And while it ruins our land, the LRT blocks traffic, and it keeps hitting people and killing or badly mangling them. And the LRT cannot be fixed either. It's an obsolete passenger train. And this is what obsolete passenger trains do.
So, it's time to get rid of that stupid LRT once and for all and just use buses.
