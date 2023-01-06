The resident said "he will deal with the law" with regards to if he ever has to use the bear spray and key chain dog spray he now carries to protect himself.
Under the criminal code, every person commits an offence who carries a weapon, a prohibited device or any prohibited ammunition concealed, unless the person is authorized under the Firearms Act to carry it concealed. If caught and found guilty, the offence is punishable by summary conviction.
Addiction and homelessness have affected every community in Alberta, with Edmonton being especially hard hit.
I walked through the LRT downtown underground 3 times this week, it is like mad max in the LRT tunnels. I am not scared easily, and it is still un-nerving walking into and out of these stations. The addicts are not scared and are getting high right out in the open on the stairs
"I ain't opposed to letting them have a warm place during the cold months, that's being compassionate," one Twitter user said.
"But if the city is going to allow them to dwell in places where they will cause conflict, the city needs to have workers in place to ensure everyone's safety."
"In terms of our patrols, we regularly circulate our teams through the LRT stations and throughout the downtown core where crime and disorder have been a concern," The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) told the Western Standard.
Pepper spray or bear spray is considered a prohibited weapon under Canada’s Firearms Act. As such, the following are criminal charges that could be laid as defined in the Criminal Code of Canada:
Possession of a weapon for Dangerous Purposes
Carrying a concealed weapon
Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon
"The only legal exception to carrying pepper spray is if you are in an area associated with wildlife where you may require to use it for protection against animals," EPS spokesperson Cheryl Sheppard said.
"Anything other than this exception could lead to criminal charges, including carrying spray for personal defense."
Looks like an area associated with wildlife to me.
Score 1!!!
