Alberta

Edmonton Safeway under fire for using Alberta's flag to promote Alberta-made products

A display of Alberta-made products sold at the Bonnie Doon Safeway, with Alberta's flag used for promotion.
A display of Alberta-made products sold at the Bonnie Doon Safeway, with Alberta's flag used for promotion. WS: Will Vasseur
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