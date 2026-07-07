Edmonton Safeway under fire for using Alberta's flag to promote Alberta-made products

EDMONTON — A local Safeway is under fire after a federalist supporter complained that the store was using Alberta's flag to promote Alberta-made products amid the ongoing independence debate. "Very disappointed in Safeway," reads an Facebook post by Lorna Mathews. Mathews’ post claims that the Bonnie Doon Safeway has used the Alberta flag in displays for "a number of months" and questions whether Alberta's flag should be used in promotional materials, given that it has become a rallying symbol for supporters of Alberta independence. According to Mathews, it would be better to add a Canadian flag or replace the Alberta flag with an "Alberta Made" sign. .They claim to have raised their concerns with the store manager, who explained that the flag was being used to promote that the products were made in Alberta. Mathews then supposedly raised her concerns with Canada Safeway, which said they would pass the matter on to their merchandising department. The Western Standard reached out to the Bonnie Doon Safeway and was referred to their corporate media relations office, which did not respond to a request for comment prior to the 1 p.m. deadline. A Medicine Hat Safeway faced a similar backlash in 2025 after it used Alberta's flag to promote Alberta-made products, prompting federalist complaints that prompted the store's regional office to intervene and request the flag’s removal, which it later reversed.“This is unfortunate that people are inferring any ill intent from the placement of flags in our stores,” said Safeway in a statement to the Western Standard in August 2025. “There is no political statement being made here; we are showcasing our local products by province to highlight for customers as part of a national local program.”Alberta independence supporters have expressed frustration with Mathews's complaint, as well as overall federalist claims that the Alberta flag has been weaponized by nationalists, rather than it standing as a symbol to represent Alberta, as it has since 1968. .The iconic blue flag has, to some degree, become associated with the Alberta independence movement in recent years, as supporters often fly it in defiance of Ottawa, and the crest is frequently emblazoned on nationalist promotional materials and merchandise. This public association sparked controversy surrounding the Sundre Pro Rodeo parade in June after organizers initially declined a float decorated with Alberta flags, fearing the event would become politicized. Parade organizers soon reversed their decision to deny participation after determining that the float could be "pro-Alberta" without being "pro-independence," but continued online harassment aimed at volunteers led to the event's eventual cancellation.