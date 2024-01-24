Edmonton shooter wore security outfit; City Hall remains closed

Edmonton’s city hall remained closed on Wednesday after an unidentified assailant fired random shots and hurled a Molotov cocktail in the building on Tuesday morning.Details on the shooter have been slow to emerge, but Edmonton Police Service Chief Dale McFee confirmed he appeared to be wearing what security video clearly shows what looks like tactical gear — including a security jacket, vest and shirt with insignia and lapels..At a press conference yesterday, McFee said it’s too early to say if the suspect worked in that role or was “just wearing a black jacket.”He also said police had not determined where he obtained the firearm, other than to note “it was a gun that could fire multiple rounds quickly.” The man was also carrying multiple incendiary devices..He was captured by an unarmed security guard and held for police.Although there were no injuries, the capital city was still on edge after the man walked into the building via the parkade and randomly began shooting around 10:30 a.m. before he was taken down by an unarmed member of the Commissionaires.."Please continue to rely on accurate information and please do not speculate and do not pass judgement on this. Let's let the facts come out."Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sochi.A Grade 1 elementary class was reportedly on a school field trip at the time and several committee meetings were underway.As of Wednesday morning, charges had not yet been laid and a motive had not been determined.Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sochi urged Edmontonians not to speculate as police investigate. “This is a very difficult time for all of us as a city, we are grappling with something that we have never imagined would happen,” he said."Please continue to rely on accurate information and please do not speculate and do not pass judgement on this. Let's let the facts come out."