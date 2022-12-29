Edmonton Stingers member has sudden death By Arthur C. Green Arthur C. Green Author twitter Author email Dec 29, 2022 4 hrs ago 6 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Zale Smordin. Courtesy Edmonton Stingers Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Edmonton Stingers said it is deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of staff member Zale Smordin."While he was a student at the University of Alberta, Zale began his time with us as a team manager during our inaugural season of 2019," said the Edmonton Stingers on Thursday. After continuing his studies at the University of Lethbridge in 2021, Smordin was promoted to video coordinator and assistant coach."A role he filled with exceptional dedication that earned him a spot on our bench as an assistant coach for this coming season," said the Edmonton Stingers. Smordin was an integral part of the 2020 and 2021 championship teams."His positivity and dedication were always appreciated by the players, staff, and his fellow coaches," it said. "Our deepest condolences go out to Zale’s family."The Stingers said it grieves with his family and friends. It said he will be "greatly missed for his enthusiast spirit, team-first mindset, and a passion for helping others succeed.""His future in basketball and in life was very bright," it said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Edmonton Stingers Sport In Canada Zale Smordin Cebl Season Alberta University Of Alberta University Of Lethbridge Assistant Coach Basketball Team Manager Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. Author twitter Author email Follow Arthur C. Green Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (6) comments Boris Hall Dec 29, 2022 10:02pm Next look for WEF and our MSM and our “health officials” launch a campaign to “normalize” heart attacks in 10 year olds Report Add Reply Boris Hall Dec 29, 2022 10:01pm TerribleWe all know what’s happening Report Add Reply Straight Shooter Dec 29, 2022 8:49pm It's "safe and effective! " ....if you're eugenicist. Report Add Reply Straight Shooter Dec 29, 2022 8:47pm The clot shot strikes another human being. Criminal. Report Add Reply retiredpop Dec 29, 2022 7:02pm It makes one wonder if these sudden deaths of apparent healthy individuals has anything to do with the covid shots. Report Add Reply dgc Dec 29, 2022 8:43pm ...ya figure??? Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular
(6) comments
Next look for WEF and our MSM and our “health officials” launch a campaign to “normalize” heart attacks in 10 year olds
Terrible
We all know what’s happening
It's "safe and effective! " ....if you're eugenicist.
The clot shot strikes another human being. Criminal.
It makes one wonder if these sudden deaths of apparent healthy individuals has anything to do with the covid shots.
...ya figure???
