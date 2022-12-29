Sudden passing of Edmonton basketball player

Zale Smordin.

 Courtesy Edmonton Stingers

The Edmonton Stingers said it is deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of staff member Zale Smordin.

"While he was a student at the University of Alberta, Zale began his time with us as a team manager during our inaugural season of 2019," said the Edmonton Stingers on Thursday. 

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(6) comments

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Next look for WEF and our MSM and our “health officials” launch a campaign to “normalize” heart attacks in 10 year olds

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Terrible

We all know what’s happening

Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

It's "safe and effective! " ....if you're eugenicist.

Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

The clot shot strikes another human being. Criminal.

retiredpop
retiredpop

It makes one wonder if these sudden deaths of apparent healthy individuals has anything to do with the covid shots.

dgc
dgc

...ya figure???

