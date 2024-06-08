Edmonton tattoo parlour holds Oilers tattoo events at Rogers Place

Red Loon Tattoo and Piercing (RLTP) will be doing Edmonton Oilers tattoos in the Main Concourse at Rogers Place during the Stanley Cup Final. While these tattoo sessions were only happening during home games at first, now they will run during away games in the Stanley Cup Final. “They just wanted to have Oilers fans show the world how absolutely dedicated Oilers fans truly are,” said RLTP Owner Lexci Krahn in an interview..Krahn said these tattoo sessions are held in collaboration with the Oilers and Champion Tattoo. The Oilers approached them about offering free tattoos for fans. From the minute the gates open until puck drop, Krahn said the tattoo artists are doing tattoos. There are people running from the gates to be the first in line for every game they are at. Many of them are having their first tattoos done at these events. She said it “means a lot to people to be able to have them and show their support.” These tattoos are the oil drop in the Oilers logo in blue, orange, or black or the classic oil derrick. They are permanent and can be done on people’s wrists or legs. .The owner went on to say she was elated the Oilers are in the Stanley Cup Final. She said she is a huge fan, so it has been exciting to run these tattoo sessions. During Oilers games, she said people are “brought together under that same copper and blue banner that night.” This banner defies politics, race, religion, and other current events polarizing people. If people want to get these tattoos, they need to have photo identification showing they are above 18 years old. They cannot have consumed alcohol prior to their appointments, as they have to fill out a release form stating they have to be sober. The tattoos take seven to 10 minutes to do. They will be covered up with sterile bandages at the end so they are safe for the rest of the game..While many people have received these tattoos, she said she loves doing them on elderly women. These women will not tell their husbands or children and not expect them to come home with tattoos. One group who it did tattoos on was a girls’ trip from Grande Prairie, AB. There were five woman who came with the idea to get them and go to the game. Krahn concluded by saying it is important to show pride in the Oilers. “I think the team knows how much they mean to Edmontonians,” she said. “I think that energy resonates.” Oilers superfan Kevin Genest said on May 28 he hopes 2024 will be the year he can touch up his Stanley Cup tattoo on his back. Genest participated in the Really, Really Tough Contest organized by Edmonton radio station 100.3 the Bear in 2006. The contest involved people completing crazy tasks to be entered into a draw to win a cash prize.The task Genest was given was receiving a Stanley Cup tattoo on his back.