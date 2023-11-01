Edmonton Transit Service bans journalists on properties without permits

The Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) has mandated media notify the City of Edmonton prior to producing journalism on any of its properties. “Now I need to go to Edmonton to shoot pictures, video and write stories while on ETS property,” tweeted Western Standard columnist and show host Cory Morgan on Tuesday. “I f*cking dare Edmonton authorities to try and stop me.”.Outside of various media opportunities, ETS said journalists are required to notify the City of Edmonton prior to reporting on its property for the mutual safety of themselves and transit riders. “This includes transit centres, LRT stations, stops along the Valley Line Southeast and inside all buses and trains,” it said. “Doing so helps us ensure media activities will not interfere with our ability to provide safe and effective service to riders.” If people wish to gain access to ETS properties, they can contact ETS Communications. These requests are monitored during weekday business hours, and 24 hours notice is appreciated when possible. This ordeal comes after the City of Edmonton said in July vulnerable people can turn to ETS spaces to survive because of few options. READ MORE: Edmonton transit burdened with homeless problem“There are safety challenges and more pressures on social services and mental health resources,” it said. “There isn't enough affordable housing.”