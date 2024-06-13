Edmonton Transit Service ridership up 130% since 2021

Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) ridership has grown by more than three million trips (130%) since spring 2021, continuing one of the strongest post-COVID-19 pandemic recoveries in Canada. When ETS launched its current bus network in April 2021, the City of Edmonton said year-over-year monthly ridership has increased for 37 consecutive months. For example, it said monthly ridership jumped from 2.3 million in April 2021 to 3.3 million in April 2022 to 4.3 million in April 2023 to 5.2 million in April 2024.“I am so pleased to see more riders returning or discovering transit as a viable option to connect them with the places and people they love,” said ETS Branch Manager Carrie Hotton-MacDonald in a Wednesday press release. “It’s a testament to the work that focuses on improving the rider experience that helps move more people throughout the city, whether it’s for a special event such as the Stanley Cup Playoffs or a summer festival or day-to-day commutes for work and play.”The City of Edmonton said the launch of the Valley Line Southeast LRT has been one of several contributing factors. In the first six months of Valley Line Southeast service, it said ridership has grown from 138,000 monthly riders in November to 223,000 monthly riders in April. Because of spending from Edmonton city council in 2023, ETS was able to grow the bus network for the first time since the 2015/2016 budget. This included adding 70,000 new annual service hours allocated to Valley Line Southeast precursor bus service.As Edmonton continues to grow and the needs of transit riders change, the City of Edmonton said ETS will analyze transit performance to ensure it remains efficient and effective. This includes making service adjustments five times each year based on transit data, rider feedback, seasonal changes, and ridership growth.The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) warned Edmontonians in July they should exercise caution when riding the LRT. READ MORE: Edmonton police advise using 'extreme caution' when riding LRTSince the previous winter, social disorder on the streets of Edmonton and crime and chaos within the transit system has been an utmost concern for Edmontonians. “You have to be extremely cautious on our transit system and on our streets downtown right now, because there are many people who are in difficult situations themselves, who are very angry for a variety of reasons,” said EPS Det. Jared Buehler.