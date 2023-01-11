Woman asks Supreme Court of Canada to Decide

Sheila Annette Lewis is dying of a terminal illness. She has been challenging the constitutionality of Covid-19 vaccine requirements for transplant candidates put in place by AHS, an Alberta Hospital, and six transplant doctors, for more than a year.

An unvaccinated transplant candidate filed a court application this week asking the Supreme Court of Canada to hear her case against Alberta Health Services (AHS).

AHS and six doctors removed her from a high priority organ transplant waiting list because she refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Cao57
Cao57

I totally support you in your fight against vx mandate for Transplant. To deny any person a life saving treatment because of their personal choice to not put something that Phyzier Ceo themselves has stated Vx was nvr tested against Tranmission as they had to work at speed of science ( ceos words) to get vx out to public. Vx ppl are spreading virus and are the majority who are dying and clogging up the hospitals dying from vx . The Courts must hear your plea and remove this life threatening mandate for Transplants against unvxd ppl .

I too do not consent for any of my organs to be donated nor my pure blood to anyone until these mandates are permanently removed !!

G Gently
G Gently

Sheila, I hope you win your battle against AHS. There is much corruption and rule bending in the various transplant programs. When Kenney stopped the mandates 2 years ago many unvaccinated patients had surgery. Why do they continue to force people to take a vaccine that that doesn't prevent covid? Nonsensical rules created by bureaucrats are destroying the integrity of healthcare. Do no harm.

guest50
guest50

In support of this woman, I refuse to donate blood and have updated my living will to exclude organ donations. I did not vaccinate.

It is the vaccinated who are dying at record levels around the world, not the unvaccinated. Furthermore, I have seen articles that suggest the vaccinated may be at greater risk of organ rejection.

Why donate pure blood/organs and to people who may not benefit and would deny youthe same medical services.

