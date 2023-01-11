An unvaccinated transplant candidate filed a court application this week asking the Supreme Court of Canada to hear her case against Alberta Health Services (AHS).
AHS and six doctors removed her from a high priority organ transplant waiting list because she refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine.
Sheila Annette Lewis is dying of a terminal illness. She's been challenging the constitutionality of COVID-19 vaccine requirements for transplant candidates put in place by AHS, an Alberta Hospital, and six transplant doctors, for more than a year.
She was unsuccessful at both the Alberta Court of Queen’s Bench and the Alberta Court of Appeal in 2022, with both levels of court finding the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms (“Charter”) does not apply to the COVID-19 vaccine policies of AHS, the Alberta Hospital where she would receive her transplant, or her transplant doctors. Both courts also dismissed her claims under The Alberta Bill of Rights.
Lewis’ Supreme Court of Canada Leave Application focuses on the national importance of her case. She hopes to convince the highest court in Canada to hear her case and make definitive findings on:
• Whether doctors working within a provincial government transplant program are immune from scrutiny under the Charter and provincial bills of rights legislation;
• Whether government health care providers such as AHS can avoid Charter scrutiny of their policies which are similar to doctors’ policies for transplant candidates; and whether it is constitutional to remove a dying person’s chance at life-saving surgery when she does not agree to take a novel drug still in clinical trials.
She asks the Supreme Court of Canada to clarify provincial health care providers’ obligations under the Charter to patients within their provincial health care programs, the role of the Charter and provincial bills of rights legislation in the health care sphere, and whether the Charter protects dying Canadians’ rights to life without a condition of taking an experimental drug that has caused injury and death.
Lewis had renewed hope for her survival when Premier Danielle Smith announced Nov. 29, 2022 that she was seeking a second medical opinion in respect of the COVID-19 vaccine policy for transplant candidates.
After that announcement, the transplant team contacted Lewis and told her she had 10 days to get the COVID-19 vaccines before they removed her from the transplant program entirely, which would likely render her ineligible for a transplant even if premier Smith removed the COVID-19 vaccine policy for transplant candidates, without having to start over and re-apply to the transplant program.
Lewis does not have time to waste and her health is deteriorating by the day.
This case is under a publication ban. Due to a court order, the Justice Centre may not reveal the names of the doctors, the hospital, the city where the transplant program is located, or the name of the organ that Lewis needs for life-saving surgery.
There is no guarantee that the Supreme Court of Canada will agree to hear her case. Each year the Supreme Court considers an average of between 500 to 600 applications for leave to appeal and hears 65 to 80 appeals.
“Ms. Lewis is nearing the end of the legal road,” Allison Pejovic, legal counsel for Lewis said.
“She has made the difficult choice to stand against an unethical and unscientific vaccine mandate which has come between her and her chance to survive. We hope the Supreme Court of Canada is interested in hearing this very important case.”
I totally support you in your fight against vx mandate for Transplant. To deny any person a life saving treatment because of their personal choice to not put something that Phyzier Ceo themselves has stated Vx was nvr tested against Tranmission as they had to work at speed of science ( ceos words) to get vx out to public. Vx ppl are spreading virus and are the majority who are dying and clogging up the hospitals dying from vx . The Courts must hear your plea and remove this life threatening mandate for Transplants against unvxd ppl .
I too do not consent for any of my organs to be donated nor my pure blood to anyone until these mandates are permanently removed !!
Sheila, I hope you win your battle against AHS. There is much corruption and rule bending in the various transplant programs. When Kenney stopped the mandates 2 years ago many unvaccinated patients had surgery. Why do they continue to force people to take a vaccine that that doesn't prevent covid? Nonsensical rules created by bureaucrats are destroying the integrity of healthcare. Do no harm.
In support of this woman, I refuse to donate blood and have updated my living will to exclude organ donations. I did not vaccinate.
It is the vaccinated who are dying at record levels around the world, not the unvaccinated. Furthermore, I have seen articles that suggest the vaccinated may be at greater risk of organ rejection.
Why donate pure blood/organs and to people who may not benefit and would deny youthe same medical services.
