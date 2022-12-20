A young Edmonton woman says she's sore, but alive to tell her story after she was attacked on the LRT.
On Sunday night, Chanting Blackwater was travelling on the LRT and got attacked in Coliseum station.
A woman who she believes is a drug user cornered her in a station elevator and tried to rob her.
"She assaulted me inside the elevator and on the platform. There was no security, no one around to help," Blackwater said.
"I tried my best to defend myself, as she was trying to push me onto the tracks and hitting me."
Eventually, the attacker stopped and Blackwater was able to gain her composure and called the Edmonton Police Service (EPS).
"She (attacker) then came back and continued to assault me while I was on the phone with EPS," Blackwater said.
"The dispatcher who I was talking to told me that they reviewed the footage and said I did a good job trying to keep her off me."
A terrifying experience for the young woman from Edmonton who is just trying to work her night shifts so she can pay rent. Blackwater is feeling the effects of the attack but remains positive.
"My arm feels like I pulled a muscle. I can barely lift it above my head," Blackwater said.
"Please be careful out there everyone. Be safe and watch your surroundings."
She has been an Edmonton transit user for many years and knows the risks associated with using the system.
"I want people to be very careful when taking the LRT at night or just in general," Blackwater said.
"Especially, Coliseum Station. If you are by yourself, please stay around people or even if there is security around stay by them."
"The LRT is full of homeless people and drug addicts," Blackwater said.
"I've seen it all there."
Alberta's government announced recently the Edmonton Public Safety and Community Response Task Force which will address social issues through an immediately coordinated response between the province, city, and local partners.
Addiction, homelessness and public safety issues have affected every community in Alberta, with Edmonton being especially hard hit as residents outcried on social media for leaders to address these issues.
The task force will build on the province’s recovery-oriented system of addiction and mental health care. The task force will implement a series of initiatives in the Edmonton metropolitan region as part of a $187-million commitment to address addiction and homelessness in Alberta’s urban centres. The same plan will also be implemented in Calgary.
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau.
(5) comments
Time for concealed carry is long overdue.
Leftist politics is illegitimate. This is a prime example of why. Until the filth of communism is eradicated this type of nonsense is only going to get worse. The commie has been working for a hundred years already in US and Canada. Little by little. No one notices until it is insanely out of control. The perverbial drop in the bucket. What happened to prisoners in orange coveralls cutting wood and picking garbage in the parks ?? The progressives eliminated it because of some social justice reason. So now they sit in jail dealing drugs then let out early and getting meaner and more desperate. This is all by design to demoralize and destroy our country. We are following the pattern of Venezuela where the citizenry is disarmed and a blind eye is turned to the criminals, who are allowed to carry illegal guns and violate and terrorize the citizens to keep society in upheaval so that the people can never get it together to get rid of the government. Leftist politics is ILLEGITIMATE. They have NOTHING to offer.
We have been working on “solving” homelessness and drug addiction for 50 years, we pour more and more money into it, and it only gets worse. It has been this way ever since Liberalism “freed” the mentally ill from the “chains” of asylums, where they got fed, housed medical attention and were relatively safe, and so were we. Now they are “free” to eat garbage, harass people trying to get to work, freeze to death and get no medical attention. Liberalism ruins everything, including peoples lives. This is not progress, it is tge decline of western society, the moral decay and rot that has infested the western civilization for decades.
Glad she's safe! Face it, with the moral decay of our society, public transit is a gamble, esp for women & the vulnerable and doubly so after dark. I'd rather walk if I can't drive.
If the elites get their way, none of us will have cars...
