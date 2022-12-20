Chanting Blackwater

Chanting Blackwater 

A young Edmonton woman says she's sore, but alive to tell her story after she was attacked on the LRT.

On Sunday night, Chanting Blackwater was travelling on the LRT and got attacked in Coliseum station.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(5) comments

Tatanka
Tatanka

Time for concealed carry is long overdue.

Report Add Reply
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies

Leftist politics is illegitimate. This is a prime example of why. Until the filth of communism is eradicated this type of nonsense is only going to get worse. The commie has been working for a hundred years already in US and Canada. Little by little. No one notices until it is insanely out of control. The perverbial drop in the bucket. What happened to prisoners in orange coveralls cutting wood and picking garbage in the parks ?? The progressives eliminated it because of some social justice reason. So now they sit in jail dealing drugs then let out early and getting meaner and more desperate. This is all by design to demoralize and destroy our country. We are following the pattern of Venezuela where the citizenry is disarmed and a blind eye is turned to the criminals, who are allowed to carry illegal guns and violate and terrorize the citizens to keep society in upheaval so that the people can never get it together to get rid of the government. Leftist politics is ILLEGITIMATE. They have NOTHING to offer.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

We have been working on “solving” homelessness and drug addiction for 50 years, we pour more and more money into it, and it only gets worse. It has been this way ever since Liberalism “freed” the mentally ill from the “chains” of asylums, where they got fed, housed medical attention and were relatively safe, and so were we. Now they are “free” to eat garbage, harass people trying to get to work, freeze to death and get no medical attention. Liberalism ruins everything, including peoples lives. This is not progress, it is tge decline of western society, the moral decay and rot that has infested the western civilization for decades.

Report Add Reply
jetgorgon
jetgorgon

Glad she's safe! Face it, with the moral decay of our society, public transit is a gamble, esp for women & the vulnerable and doubly so after dark. I'd rather walk if I can't drive.

Report Add Reply
Goose
Goose

If the elites get their way, none of us will have cars...

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.