tents in downtown Edmonton
Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

The City of Edmonton will debate how best to support moving individuals from homelessness to housing and recovery as tents emerge on city streets.

Edmonton Street 5

In April as the weather got warmer, so did the abundance of tents and makeshift shelters around the streets of Edmonton as homeless and drug addicts continue to live outside of the rules of society.

Edmonton Street 2
Edmonton Street 3
Edmonton Street 4

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.