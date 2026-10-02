Elections Alberta directs Forever Canadian to report expenses dating back to August

EDMONTON — Thomas Lukaszuk's Forever Canadian group has entered a compliance agreement with Elections Alberta, directing them to report expenses connected to events where Alberta's independence referendum was discussed, after an investigation identified at least two examples of disclosure law violations. The agreement summary issued on Sept. 29 states that the Forever Canadian's initial events campaigning on "Canadian unity" were general in nature, and therefore did not meet the standards to force them to disclose expenses under the Election Finances and Contributions Act. "More recently, at some of these events, the Election Commissioner identified occasions where a speaker made specific reference to the referendum question on Alberta separation and took a position," reads the summary. "In addition, Forever Canadian has advised the Election Commissioner that it now intends to engage in referendum advertising." .Forever Canadian registered as a referendum third-party advertiser with Elections Alberta in June and on Sept. 21 said it intends to begin acting as a TPA, but the elections office claims its referendum advertising dates back to August. The compliance agreement specifically points to a town hall held at West Edmonton Mall on Aug. 23 and posted to YouTube. It also states their Unity Bus tour events beginning Aug. 20. "Forever Canadian will include in its expense reporting expenses related to events where speakers promoted or opposed a referendum question, and specifically including the following events that occurred on or after August 20, 2026," the agreement summary reads.The agreement requires them to distinguish between referendum advertising donations and other contributions, and to provide weekly reports to Elections Alberta that will be publicly released every Friday. Forever Canadian reported $48,345 in their advertising contributions report submitted on Sept. 24. Updates to come...