Elections Alberta gets additional $6.7 million to offset recall petition costs

The Standing Committee on Legislative Offices approved $6.7 million in additional funding for Elections Alberta on Friday as it works to manage the splash of incoming recall petitions. Alberta's chief electoral officer, Gordon McClure, requested the additional funds as his office struggles to keep up with the number of active recall petitions and incoming applications.The additional costs include the time and staff required to process applications, verify signatures, and prepare for an election, if needed.He estimated that the verification process alone would require $318K per petition, or $6.7 million for all of the 21 active petitions. .On Dec. 5, McClure initially requested $9.96 million in additional funding.The committee ultimately decided to provide him with the funds needed to verify the active petitions. Elections Alberta issued three new recall petitions this week, bringing the total to 21, including Premier Danielle Smith and 19 additional UCP MLAs. Amanda Chapman is the lone NDP MLA facing a recall petition.