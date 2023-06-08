Smith vs Notley May 18

Daniell Smith (left,) Rachel Notley (right.)

 Courtesy Western Standard

The official results are in.

The May 29 election in Alberta saw 1,777,321 votes cast with a voter turnout of 59.5%.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(6) comments

LetThatOneMarinate
LetThatOneMarinate

To everyone who is only seeing one or two sentences in some aticles and stories. Try disabling your adblockers and then refresh the page, It always works for me. I have ADP and uBlock Origin extensions running in Firefox and I sometimes have to disable both to see the full article. Hope this helps.

Report Add Reply
Dan.Mackie
Dan.Mackie

How about a little deeper analysis, like skew between normal polling stations for a riding, and the "machine" counted UCP/NDP vote ratio, and who won the riding??

Report Add Reply
RigPig
RigPig

Wow, 2 sentences...I'm really gettin my money's worth with the WS subcription eh??

What was the record exactly?...abysmally low turnout??? What's with all these losers who can't get off their fat *sses and vote??

Report Add Reply
oulananj
oulananj

WS, you are cutting stories out, look at your code

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

What going on with the Short Stories?

Did the Writers get a Pay Cut?

Report Add Reply
oulananj
oulananj

I thought it was only me. I am getting it too.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.