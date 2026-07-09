Elections Alberta warns of fake website spoofing official election agency

CALGARY — Elections Alberta is warning Albertans about a fake website designed to impersonate the agency and undermine public confidence in Alberta's electoral system.The agency said the website, electionsab.ca, appears intended to mislead users by closely resembling its official website, elections.ab.ca. The warning comes amid heightened public concern over the recent unauthorized use of Alberta's List of Electors.According to Elections Alberta, the spoof website generates fictitious names, addresses, phone numbers and fake elector identification numbers. Officials stressed the information displayed on the site is entirely fabricated and is not derived from the province's List of Electors.Chief Electoral Officer Gordon McClure said he believes the website is part of a disinformation campaign aimed at eroding confidence in Elections Alberta and provincial elections."I believe this disinformation activity is intended to 'spoof' Elections Alberta and is an attempt to reduce public confidence in my Office and electoral events in Alberta," said McClure..McClure said the activity does not fall under Alberta's recently enacted deepfake provisions in the Election Finances and Contributions Disclosure Act. As a result, Elections Alberta does not have the legislative authority or jurisdiction to investigate or take enforcement action against the website.Instead, he said the agency has notified the appropriate law enforcement and cybersecurity authorities and is also working to have the website removed.Elections Alberta is encouraging anyone who encounters similar websites or has questions about information claiming to come from the agency to contact Elections Alberta directly to verify its authenticity.