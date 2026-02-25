Ellis begins press conference with First Nations land acknowledgment

EDMONTON — Deputy Premier and Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services Mike Ellis began his press conference on Tuesday by giving a land acknowledge meant to local First Nations. Ellis kicked off the press conference, in which he introduced new legislation to allow Alberta Sheriffs officers to become police officers in the Alberta Sheriffs Police Service, by acknowledging that it was being held on the “traditional territories of Treaty 6” and recognizing the Métis people of Alberta. .It is not abnormal for Ellis to do this, as he typically begin his press conferences with similar remarks, but other members of the UCP caucus typically do not. The Alberta NDP also typically begins press conferences with a land acknowledgement.