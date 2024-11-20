Ellis fires back at Nenshi wanting Smith to fire Calgary cabinet minister to get seat

Alberta Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis was blunt when asked about NDP leader Naheed Nenshi wanting Premier Danielle Smith to fire a Calgary cabinet minister to give him a chance at a seat. While Ellis is a Calgary cabinet minister, he said his reaction was a question better directed to Nenshi as to where he wants to run in Alberta. “So we’re all aware there’s a seat available in Lethbridge, and that’s a decision for Naheed Nenshi to make,” said Ellis in a Wednesday press scrum. Nenshi suggested on Tuesday he wants Smith to fire a Calgary cabinet minister and have him or her resign to enable him to run for a seat in the Alberta Legislature. .Nenshi encourages Smith to fire Calgary cabinet minister to give him chance at seat .“There’s nine of them from Calgary, and seven of them I have no idea what they do,” he said. “So she’s got a great menu.” Alberta Chief Electoral Officer Gordon McClure confirmed on Wednesday a writ was issued to hold a byelection in Lethbridge-West to elect a new MLA..UPDATED: Lethbridge-West byelection scheduled for December 18 .Election day has been scheduled for December 18. “Appointments have been made for the Returning Officer and Election Clerk in Lethbridge-West and they are ready to conduct voting in the electoral division,” said McClure.