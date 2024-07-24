UPDATED: Ellis, Loewen request help from Canadian Armed Forces for wildfires

Alberta Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis and Forestry and Parks Minister Todd Loewen have asked for assistance from the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) to manage the ongoing wildfires. Ellis said Alberta is facing significant wildfire activity. “I spoke with my federal counterparts today about how this complex situation continues to impact the health and safety of Albertans,” tweeted Ellis on Wednesday..Loewen confirmed the Alberta government has requested assistance from the CAF because of the province experiencing significant wildfire activity. “We are requesting firefighting resources and aerial support to move wildfire crews and equipment, and more,” said Loewen.“We thank our provincial and international partners for deploying firefighters and support staff to help us deal with high wildfire activity.”.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded by saying the Canadian government had received Alberta’s request for federal assistance and was mobilizing every resource it needs. “To everyone who is fighting these wildfires or helping those evacuating from Jasper: thank you,” said Trudeau. .Alberta Emergency Alert (AEA) confirmed on Tuesday the Municipality of Jasper and Jasper National Park have issued an evacuation order because of a wildfire south of the area. READ MORE: UPDATED: Jasper issues evacuation order because of nearby wildfireThis evacuation order is in effect for everyone located in Jasper and Jasper National Park. “The evacuation is progressing well,” said AEA..Loewen said on Tuesday 170 active wildfires are burning across Alberta, with more than 50 of them classified as out of control. READ MORE: UPDATED: Loewen says 170 ongoing wildfires burning across AlbertaHowever, Loewen said there have been 930 wildfires in the Forest Protection Area of Alberta since January and 440 of them happened in July. “The past few weeks have been tough,” he said.