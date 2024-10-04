Alberta

Ellis says Alberta government spending $26.7 million on revamping victim services

Mike Ellis
Mike Ellis Courtesy Alberta Government/Zoom
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Budget
Ableg
Mike Ellis
Alberta Rcmp
Alberta Government
Access
Victims
Victim Services
Help
Victim Services Model
Head Offices

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news