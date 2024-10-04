Ellis says Alberta government spending $26.7 million on revamping victim services

Alberta Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis said the government has committed $26.7 million per year for victim services units in the RCMP, municipal and indigenous police services, and other organizations. To support victims, Ellis said Alberta “has redesigned its victim services model to improve the consistency, accessibility, and sustainability of support for victims of crime and trauma.”“Under the old model, 14 areas had no local victim services unit, which is why the new model being implemented by Alberta’s government ensures every RCMP detachment in the province will have access to consistent victim services,” said Ellis in a Thursday statement. He pointed out the head office for each victim services regional agency will be St. Paul in the east, Grande Prairie in the west, Edmonton International Airport in the centre, and Airdrie in the south. While support staff will work in the head offices, he said each RCMP detachment will have a local navigator to work with victims in person.The former model had about 130 full-time staff, and the new one is funded for 153. In addition to this increase in the number of frontline staff, they will be supported by up to 10 regional staff.Regional staff will take on administration that had been handled by frontline staff, leaving them more time to support victims directly. Transition to the new regional model began in April. Ellis said the overall budget for RCMP-based victim services has not been reduced. He said the Alberta government is providing full operational funding for victim services.“The new fully funded model eliminates the need for RCMP-based victim services staff to fundraise money or ask municipalities for additional funding,” he said.“The new model will be assessed on data collected in the first year of operations.”The Alberta government announced in 2022 it was expanding help for victims of crimes to ensure they have consistent access to support across the province..UCP government enhancing support for victims of crime.Alberta UCP MLA Angela Pitt (Airdrie-East) and MLA Nathan Neudorf (Lethbridge-East) consulted stakeholders about a new victim assistance program and improving the current service delivery model.Based on the review, the working group made 19 recommendations to improve victim services and support in Alberta. The Alberta government said these will address gaps in the current system and ensure victims have immediate access to the help they need.