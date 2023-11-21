Embattled agency chair quits over self-dealing as ethics commish investigates

Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) confirmed the abrupt resignation of Chair Annette Verschuren, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. “The board of directors will discuss next steps until a new chair is appointed,” said SDTC in a statement. Verschuren admitted on November 8 she had voted to grant her company NRStor a $217,000 subsidy funded by taxpayers.READ MORE: Foundation chair admits voting for own company's $217K gov’t subsidyVerschuren testified before the House of Commons Ethics Committee she did not perceive it as inappropriate.“At the time of the board decision on those COVID payments, you recall it was March 2020, it was very difficult,” she said. The ethics commissioner launched an investigation into Verschuren on Thursday. READ MORE: UPDATED: Ethics commissioner begins investigation into Canadian government appointee“[Justin] Trudeau’s Chair funnelled over $200,000 of taxpayer money to a company where she is the CEO,” said Conservative MP Michael Barrett (Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes, ON). “Another Liberal under investigation for breaking ethics laws.”.Liberal MP Ryan Turnbull (Whitby, ON) told the House of Commons the Canadian government was “committed to getting to the bottom of the allegations.”“That is why we have acted responsibly and responded to hold Sustainable Development Technology accountable,” said Turnbull. Turmoil at the SDTC followed whistleblower complaints of inside dealing by management. Parliament created it in 2001 to award $100,000 grants to green technology companies. Records showed Verschuren moved a board motion in 2020 that resulted in $217,000 in pandemic relief going to NRStor. NDP MP Matthew Green (Hamilton Centre, ON) asked her if she, at any time she was on the board, voted on motions involving NRStor. She said no. Under subsequent questioning by Conservative MP Michael Cooper (St. Albert-Edmonton, AB), she acknowledged voting for the $217,000 for it. “You moved the motion to funnel that money out the door,” said Cooper. She said it was “very afraid we were going to lose the investments we had made and the jobs.”“About 140 companies were in pretty dire trouble,” she said. “These were all pre-revenue companies.”While it was unprofitable at the time and had five employees, she said she paid herself $120,000 per year. She justified her move by saying no company received preferential treatment. Cooper responded by saying NRStor received preferential treatment. Verschuren sat on the board and provided money to it. “That’s incredible,” he said.