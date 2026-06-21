Emergency water alerts issued for Edmonton and surrounding areas amid the mass rainfall

EDMONTON — The City of Edmonton and some surrounding communities issued water alerts on Sunday as the region continues to battle with a second consecutive day of steady rainfall. Edmonton was placed under a water supply advisory shortly before 9 p.m., joining Beaumont County and St. Albert, which were also placed under the same advisory.Lac Ste. Anne County, Stony Plain, Beaver County, and Wambamun were issued flood alerts on Sunday as well, and residents have been told to prepare for a potential evacuation. "Heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours has pushed the region's stormwater system to capacity, with localized flooding and backups being reported in neighbouring communities," reads the advisory alert issued for Edmonton. "If the stormwater system continues to operate over-capacity, flooding and sewer backups will continue to increase." .Individuals in these regions have been asked to cease all non-essential water use to help ease the strain on the drain and sewer systems. These actions include limiting showers and delaying laundry and dishwasher cycles.Further, individuals have been advised to ensure their sump pumps are functioning properly and that downspouts direct water away from the building. Rain in the area began Saturday morning and is expected to continue overnight on Sunday, before potentially tapering off Monday afternoon. Up-to-date information about alerts can be found through local municipalities, on the Government of Alberta website, or by following Emergency Alert Alberta on social media.