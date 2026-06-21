Alberta

Emergency water alerts issued for Edmonton and surrounding areas amid the mass rainfall

The regions of Edmonton under a water suply advisory on Sunday, June 21.
The regions of Edmonton under a water suply advisory on Sunday, June 21. Emergency Alert Alberta: X
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Yeg
City Of Edmonton
St Albert
Stony Plain
Lac Ste. Anne
Beaumont County
Wambamun
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