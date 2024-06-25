Alberta

END OF THE LINE: Welding on Calgary water main segments complete; backfilling to begin Tuesday

Crews put final welds on Calgary water main
Crews put final welds on Calgary water mainCity of Calgary
Loading content, please wait...
City Hall
Water Conservation
Water Main Break
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek
Alberta Infrastructure

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news