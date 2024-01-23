Ending GST/carbon tax-on-tax would save Canadians $1 billion by 2030

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is calling on the federal government to end its tax-on-tax policies in a move it says would save Canadians a billion dollars a year by the end of the decade.

It comes after the Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO) reported on Tuesday that removing the GST paid on the carbon tax — at the gas pump for instance — would save Canadians $486 million in 2024, increasing to more than $1 billion by 2030.

“Given that the carbon price embedded in non-energy goods and services is not directly observable, there is uncertainty related to the feasibility of removing the GST related to the indirect costs of federal and provincial-territorial carbon pricing,” it said in the report.