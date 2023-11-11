Engineering regulator calls Alberta’s Bill-7 ‘unethical’, ‘dangerous’ to professional standards

Canada’s national engineering regulator has come out strongly opposed to the Alberta government’s Bill 7 to change the legal definition of what an ‘engineer’ is or actually does.Ottawa-based Engineers Canada, the licensing and regulatory authority for the country’s 300,000 professional engineers, on Friday wrote a strongly worded letter to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith expressing opposition to changing the Engineering and Geoscience Professions Act to include software engineers who don’t have a professional designation.“The proposed legislation shows a lack of regard for the ethical commitment and expertise demanded of an engineer,” it said in the letter. .“Allowing unlicensed use of this title in the technology sector may mislead the public and pose inherent risks. The practice of engineering involves activities that require the application of engineering principles and concerns the safeguarding of life, health, property, economic interests, the public welfare and the environment.”On Monday, Advanced Education Minister Rajan Sawhney announced the proposed changes to support Alberta’s fast-growing tech sector, which has been calling on the government to relax the rules since last year.“Alberta’s government is committed to supporting our growing technology sector without compromising the high standards maintained by the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGGA),” Sawhney said in a statement..“In proposing this legislation, we’re supporting the growth of the economy while keeping the safety and security of Albertans at the forefront.”But Engineers Canada says the move would put Alberta at odds with the rest of the country and sets a “dangerous precedent” that could weaken standards and the reliability of regulated professions as a whole. And while it says it supports expansion of the tech sector generally, it notes advancements in artificial intelligence, future energy solutions and even medicine demand those higher standards be upheld.“We are concerned that, over time, this exemption on the use of the title may lead future generations to question the practical benefits of pursuing a software engineering degree… (that) could potentially result in a future shortage of licensed software engineers,” it said.“It’s not just about individuals falsely using the title ‘engineer,’ but also about those practising engineering without the necessary qualifications or competency, potentially leading to malpractice that warrants investigation and discipline.”."This is a national issue, and this decision sets Alberta apart from the standard practices observed in other Canadian provinces and territories.”.Added Engineers Canada CEO Gerard McDonald: "This is a national issue, and this decision sets Alberta apart from the standard practices observed in other Canadian provinces and territories.”“Engineers Canada urges Premier Smith to reconsider the changes, suggesting that there are alternative ways to support Alberta's tech sector growth that do not risk public safety or the integrity of the engineering profession.”