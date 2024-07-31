Engineers initiate practice review on City of Calgary following water main failure

Following the critical water main failure in Calgary, the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA) is conducting a practice review on the City of Calgary.The Practice Review Board will inquire into the city’s engineering processes and practices as per its obligations under the Engineering and Geoscience Professions Act, General Regulation, and APEGA’s practice standards. If the review indicates that unskilled practice or unprofessional conduct contributed to the water main failure, the matter will be referred to the Investigative Committee. In this case, the committee would conduct a detailed investigation against the member or permit holder. John Corriveau, P.Eng., deputy registrar and chief regulatory officer says Calgary's water main break falls within their jurisdiction.“APEGA’s role is to regulate the practices of engineering and geoscience. This includes reviewing the practices of our permit holders at regular intervals and when incidents, such as this water main break, occur. This ensures all required standards are met to protect the public interest,” says Corriveau.In general, if an APEGA review finds that a permit holder or professional member is not following the required standards of practice, the permit or licence may be cancelled, the permit holder or member may be fined, and the results of the review may be published on the APEGA website.APEGA has been the regulator of engineering and geoscience in Alberta for more than 100 years, and is also the largest regulator of self-regulated professionals in Western Canada, with more than 69,000 registrants.